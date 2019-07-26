Celebrating a quarter century of raising funds and awareness for brain-related disorders, the 25th Music Festival for Brain Health will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford. The year’s musical performer is American music icon and nine-time Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow.
The Music Festival for Brain Health is one of America’s fundraising events focusing on brain disorders, with an historical total, including leveraged grants from U.S. government agencies and private organizations, approaching $400 million.
Last year alone, the event and ongoing efforts raised more than $6 million to support the research to find treatments and cures for brain disorders. The Music Festival for Brain Health benefits One Mind, leading research, education, treatment, and to eliminate discrimination surrounding brain disorders.
“As we celebrate a quarter century of advancements, it’s also a time to reflect on how much more needs to be done,” said Garen Staglin. “Private funding continues to be critical in the discoveries that are beginning to transform brain health care. With donor support and the hard work of these rock-star scientists over the past 25 years, we are getting closer to unlocking the mysteries of the brain. These advancements to date are only the beginning of what we can achieve.”
The Festival kicks off with the scientific symposium, featuring keynote speaker John Krystal, MD, chair of Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine. Krystal is a world leader in research on post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, and depression. Following the keynote will be featured presentations by One Mind’s 2019 Rising Star Awardees. Eric Nestler, MD, Ph.D., Dean for Academic and Scientific Affairs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will moderate the symposium.
Scheduled to appear at this year’s festival are Congressman Mike Thompson, Congressman John Garamendi, former Congressman Patrick Kennedy and other celebrity guests.
The symposium is followed by the a cult wine tasting paired with hors d’oeuvres provided by Bettina Rouas of Angèle Restaurant in downtown Napa. The day continues with an intimate concert performance by Sheryl Crow. San Francisco Bay Area comic, radio, TV and film personality Bob Sarlatte will emcee. Immediately following the concert, attendees can enjoy an exclusive gourmet culinary experience under the stars at the VIP post-concert dinner created by Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro restaurants in New Orleans, paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines.
Passes for the event, individual sponsor passes and VIP sponsor tables of 10 are available at music-festival.org. Admission to the symposium only is free with prior registration. Proceeds will benefit brain health research projects throughout the nation.
For more information, please call Cindy Dyar at (707) 963-4038 or email cindy@onemind.org, or visit music-festival.org.