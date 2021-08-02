The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: Anai Ortiz

Ortiz's application got denied the first time around. Two years later she got called back after some applicants dropped out and organizers were re-evaluating applications. By that time, Ortiz had already been promoted.

“I felt so lucky, and I thought to myself, 'I have to do this,'” she said.

It was never in Ortiz's plan to become a homeowner, let alone build her own place to live with her bare hands.

“I thought it was a dream I would never be able to accomplish … for someone in my income level," she said. "Thinking I could ever own a home was so far beyond my wildest dreams.”

Though Ortiz had no experience at all, she was eager to learn.

“I remember the first time I picked up a hammer to nail and everybody was watching me," she said. "I was so nervous that I missed the nail completely and everyone was laughing. I felt a lot of pressure, but now I feel so confident. This experience boosted my self-esteem.”

Around October 2019 construction started, and it became real for Ortiz.