The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: Juan Salomon

Editor's note: This is the third in a series of articles profiling the future residents of Brenkle Court, who are building their own homes as part of a self-help affordable housing project organized by Our Town St. Helena.
Thirty-nine-year-old Juan Salomon never thought of one day becoming a homeowner in the Napa Valley.
The opportunity to apply for Our Town St. Helena's Brenkle Court project came to him just like something out of a movie scene. A friend of Salomon who was working with the project architect reached out to him 24 hours before the application deadline and encouraged him to apply.
“It was never in my plans to become a homeowner," Salomon said.
Salomon applied in 2016 for phase one and it wasn’t until 2019 that he got the news he had qualified. “Years went by, and I thought I wasn’t going to qualify because it had been so long. It wasn’t until I got called back a few years later that I started to think about the possibility of owning a home more seriously.”
Salomon’s parents built their own house in Middletown through the same self-help or "sweat equity" program, so he had little to no skepticism about the process of it all. “I was 16 at the time they began building their house, so I was familiar with it.”
As the Star has previously reported, the self-help model operates in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project, which is providing low-interest mortgages to the eight families. The program has produced 50,000 housing units in the last 25 years.
Salomon works as a foreman at Grgich Hills Estate in Rutherford, so commuting from his current address in Middletown to his full-time job in addition to the commitment of this project intimidated him at first.
“It was nerve-wracking," Salomon said. "I am required to put in 32 hours a week and it is just me.”
Luckily, with the help of friends and family members, Salomon has been able to keep up with the hours.
Besides achieving a goal that seemed so unattainable in his eyes, becoming a homeowner means much more to him. “My son is 9 years old, and he lives here in St. Helena. Now that I will be living here, I will be able to spend more time with him.”
Little Jayden lives around the block from the Brenkle Court project, so Salomon can’t stop thinking about how much easier it will be to bond with his son and be present in his life.
“If there is ever an emergency, I will be able to get to him faster. I could take him to school more often, and just be more involved.”
When asked about visualizing his finished house, which color he wants to paint it, and which furniture he will choose, Salomon's first thought was for Jayden.
"I want to just rest for a whole weekend or two with my son. After that, I’d be ready to have a housewarming party.”