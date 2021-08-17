The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: Juan Salomon

Salomon works as a foreman at Grgich Hills Estate in Rutherford, so commuting from his current address in Middletown to his full-time job in addition to the commitment of this project intimidated him at first.

“It was nerve-wracking," Salomon said. "I am required to put in 32 hours a week and it is just me.”

Luckily, with the help of friends and family members, Salomon has been able to keep up with the hours.

Besides achieving a goal that seemed so unattainable in his eyes, becoming a homeowner means much more to him. “My son is 9 years old, and he lives here in St. Helena. Now that I will be living here, I will be able to spend more time with him.”

Little Jayden lives around the block from the Brenkle Court project, so Salomon can’t stop thinking about how much easier it will be to bond with his son and be present in his life.

“If there is ever an emergency, I will be able to get to him faster. I could take him to school more often, and just be more involved.”

When asked about visualizing his finished house, which color he wants to paint it, and which furniture he will choose, Salomon's first thought was for Jayden.