The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The López family

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of articles profiling the future residents of Brenkle Court, who are building their own homes as part of a self-help affordable housing project organized by Our Town St. Helena.

Bardomiano López and Delia López, originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, moved to California back in 1979 and settled down in St. Helena to raise their kids, Omar and Aida.

What pushed the López family to seek home ownership wasn’t the fact that their children were growing older, or that they’d soon leave the nest, but rather that renting had become more complex over the years.

“Renting at low-income facilities can be tricky," said Delia López. "I am looking forward to not having to renew yearly leases and I am also the most excited about being able to have as many nails on these walls as I want."

The López family is one out of the eight families that’s providing the bulk of the construction and their labor as part of Our Town St. Helena's Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue. The families are receiving low-interest mortgages through the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project.

The López family found out about Brenkle Court while attending the St. Helena Catholic Church.