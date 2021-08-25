The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Martínez family

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of articles profiling the future residents of Brenkle Court, who are building their own homes as part of a self-help affordable housing project organized by Our Town St. Helena.
The Martínez family has lived in St. Helena for 14 years. Becoming homeowners was always their dream, and when the opportunity came to apply for Our Town St. Helena's Brenkle Court project, they didn’t hesitate to jump on it.
“We’ve really enjoyed living here. Overall, life is calmer than in any other place. Everybody knows each other. The school district is great for our kids and the community engagement there is here is unique,” Eric Martínez said.
The nonprofit Our Town St. Helena is developing the Brenkle Court affordable housing project on McCorkle Avenue under a self-help or "sweat equity" model. The project's eight families are providing the bulk of the construction labor and receiving low-interest mortgages through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project.
Ana Alcála de Martínez recalls hearing about this opportunity almost everywhere she went. “I heard about it at church, at the coffee shop, at the UpValley Family Centers … I just didn’t know when the deadline was.”
It wasn’t until she went to the UpValley Family Centers to take care of a different matter that the person at the front desk warned her it was the last day to apply. “I was the very last person to turn in the application with only 10 minutes left before it closed," she said.
Eric Martínez remembers his wife being more enthusiastic about the whole process than he was.
“It was one of our goals to continue living here in St. Helena. I knew I wanted us to become homeowners too, but Ana was more involved and kept positive throughout the process. It wasn’t until construction began that I got more involved and hopeful.”
For the Martínez family, the training process before getting into construction was very much like attending preschool.
“During one of the very first meetings we had to learn about construction using cotton balls, marshmallows, and spaghetti to learn what a structure was,” said Ana Alcála de Martínez.
In groups of two, families were timed on how quickly they could make a house out of those materials.
“This really helped us understand what to expect out there,” Ana Alcála de Martínez said.
With the end of construction in sight, the family is looking forward to being able to sit together and eat in their new house.
“Right now, we’re so focused on following a routine, that we’ve really had to administer our time, we’re always up and down … but we know we’ll go back to our regular routines soon and that we’ll have our weekends back,” said Eric Martínez.
Besides soon owning their own home, the Martinez family takes much more away from this program.
“The majority of us here learned how to manage our own credit, we got ourselves familiar with different programs there are, and learned about how the process of buying a home looks like, but overall we learned that goals can be achieved," said Ana Alcála de Martínez.