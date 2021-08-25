The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Martínez family

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of articles profiling the future residents of Brenkle Court, who are building their own homes as part of a self-help affordable housing project organized by Our Town St. Helena.

The Martínez family has lived in St. Helena for 14 years. Becoming homeowners was always their dream, and when the opportunity came to apply for Our Town St. Helena's Brenkle Court project, they didn’t hesitate to jump on it.

“We’ve really enjoyed living here. Overall, life is calmer than in any other place. Everybody knows each other. The school district is great for our kids and the community engagement there is here is unique,” Eric Martínez said.

The nonprofit Our Town St. Helena is developing the Brenkle Court affordable housing project on McCorkle Avenue under a self-help or "sweat equity" model. The project's eight families are providing the bulk of the construction labor and receiving low-interest mortgages through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project.

Ana Alcála de Martínez recalls hearing about this opportunity almost everywhere she went. “I heard about it at church, at the coffee shop, at the UpValley Family Centers … I just didn’t know when the deadline was.”