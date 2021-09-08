The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Olguín family

Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of articles profiling the future residents of Brenkle Court, who are building their own homes as part of a self-help affordable housing project organized by Our Town St. Helena.
Twenty-two years ago, right after getting married in Oaxaca, Mexico, Julio Olguín Olivera and Alma Martínez de Olguín settled in St. Helena. Since then, they've formed a family and raised their kids: Mary, 22; Brandon, 20; and 15-year-old twins Camila and Julio.
Julio Olguín Olivera has worked in the wine industry for quite some time, and his wife often babysits for a couple of families in town. Ever since they got married, Alma made sure to bring up the subject of becoming homeowners to her husband."
“I had been telling my husband ever since we got married, ‘I really want a home, I really want a home,’" she said. "I think repeating this and putting it out in the universe was key for this wish to come true.”
Alma heard about the low-interest mortgage program from a future neighbor.
“While living at Stonebridge, one day I ran into Delia [López] at the laundromat and I overheard her talking about the program with a woman. Once the woman left, I approached Delia and asked her if she could explain to me what the program was about. Right after that, I went home and told my husband about it,” she said.
Her husband recalls trying to find out more information about the program and the application process immediately after his wife told him about it.
“I tried to inform myself about where the applications were first. I found out that hard copies were available outside of the UpValley Family Centers. Shortly after we filled out our application, we began attending the meetings that were held next to the Catholic Church,” he said.
Though the Olguín family had applied for a different location for this program about eight years ago, they were asked if they’d be interested in getting started at the Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue instead since a few slots opened. More paperwork followed to be able to switch the locations, but they were all set after that.
The Olguín family is one of eight who are providing the bulk of the construction labor for Our Town St. Helena's Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue. The families are receiving low-interest mortgages through the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project.
Their experience has been very similar to most families here. Managing their full-time jobs, taking care of the family, and investing their time and labor into the project has not been easy.
“We’re very family-oriented and often we’d take the kids out for a hike or a bike ride,” Alma said.
Almost two years later, their kids seem to understand why some things within their family dynamic had to change. Alma said, “I think every sacrifice comes with a really good outcome.”
To be able to keep up with their required hours, a few of their family members have been able to help them out. “My dad, my uncle, and my son has come have come a few times,” Julio said.
Alma gave special thanks to St. Helenans Kevin Leininger and Thomas McBroom, "who are here almost every weekend helping all of us. And José Luis [Salto], who is here to help his mother-in-law, but his background and energy are very much appreciated,” she said.