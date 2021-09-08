The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Olguín family

Her husband recalls trying to find out more information about the program and the application process immediately after his wife told him about it.

“I tried to inform myself about where the applications were first. I found out that hard copies were available outside of the UpValley Family Centers. Shortly after we filled out our application, we began attending the meetings that were held next to the Catholic Church,” he said.

Though the Olguín family had applied for a different location for this program about eight years ago, they were asked if they’d be interested in getting started at the Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue instead since a few slots opened. More paperwork followed to be able to switch the locations, but they were all set after that.

The Olguín family is one of eight who are providing the bulk of the construction labor for Our Town St. Helena's Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue. The families are receiving low-interest mortgages through the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project.

Their experience has been very similar to most families here. Managing their full-time jobs, taking care of the family, and investing their time and labor into the project has not been easy.