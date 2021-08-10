The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Rodríguez family

During the paperwork process, Martha recalls telling herself she would not believe it was a done deal until construction began.

“When I heard about this program at church, I had no hesitation about applying," she said. "I knew there had been a project like this before. We had applied to that one but didn’t qualify at the time. I knew we just had to keep trying.”

Having zero experience in construction, they each had their own hesitations and worries when it came to jumping into this project. When the first wall from the second story needed to be constructed, Martha remembers experiencing a fear of heights.

"I hammered away with my eyes closed for the most part on the first day," she said. "Going into the following week I told myself I didn’t have to be scared, so when we came back, I made myself look down to feel comfortable with heights.”

Without realizing it, Martha was overcoming a fear at the same time she was working on accomplishing one of her long-desired dreams.

Her daughters had hesitations too. Araceli was nervous about the possibility of messing up.