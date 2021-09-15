The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Rodríguez family

“We heard of close friends getting a place of their own thanks to projects like this, but we never really heard of people buying a home here in St. Helena. It’s always American Canyon or somewhere else where housing is more accessible,” said Gustavo Rodríguez, Rosa Elia’s son.

The Rodríguez family has lived at Hunt's Grove Apartments for about 27 years. Around 2019, they got a call about an opening to participate at the Brenkle Court Project on McCorkle Avenue. Their dream of having a home in the town they love suddenly became more real.

“I got a call from Rebecca (Flores) asking if I was still interested in the project … She explained to me that two families had changed their minds and that we could continue with one of the houses,” Gustavo Rodríguez said.

The family continued with the construction of one of the eight units about three months after construction had officially begun. After about two years, they are now very close to finishing. “Two days ago, (project manager Larry Vermeulen) told us that in about three months we could be done,” Gustavo said.

When asked what the family wants to do when they move in, Rosa Elia said she wants a priest to bless their house to make sure that things can continue to go well in their life and to bless the house's foundation.