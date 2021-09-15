The families of St. Helena's Brenkle Court: The Rodríguez family

Editor's note: This is the last in a series of articles profiling the future residents of Brenkle Court, who are building their own homes as part of a self-help affordable housing project organized by Our Town St. Helena.
Rosa Elia Rodríguez had been an active advocate of affordable housing in St. Helena. She recalls attending long City Council meetings about 10 years ago during early discussions of a possible self-help housing project.
“(Our Town St. Helena's) Mary Stephenson told me, ‘Please do not get too excited about it yet because even if you attend every meeting, people will not be guaranteed a spot,” Rosa Elia said.
Our Town Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue is linked to the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Home Ownership Project, which provides low-interest mortgages to the eight families participating at this location. Families provide the bulk of the construction and their labor as part of the program.
Rosa Elia knew it could be a lose-lose situation from the start, but if she could help show that a program like this was necessary in St. Helena, she felt it could be a win.
The Rodríguez family heard about some of their close friends settling down in St. Helena through similar housing projects. They considered finding a place to live outside of town, but it would have disrupted their daily routines.
“We heard of close friends getting a place of their own thanks to projects like this, but we never really heard of people buying a home here in St. Helena. It’s always American Canyon or somewhere else where housing is more accessible,” said Gustavo Rodríguez, Rosa Elia’s son.
The Rodríguez family has lived at Hunt's Grove Apartments for about 27 years. Around 2019, they got a call about an opening to participate at the Brenkle Court Project on McCorkle Avenue. Their dream of having a home in the town they love suddenly became more real.
“I got a call from Rebecca (Flores) asking if I was still interested in the project … She explained to me that two families had changed their minds and that we could continue with one of the houses,” Gustavo Rodríguez said.
The family continued with the construction of one of the eight units about three months after construction had officially begun. After about two years, they are now very close to finishing. “Two days ago, (project manager Larry Vermeulen) told us that in about three months we could be done,” Gustavo said.
When asked what the family wants to do when they move in, Rosa Elia said she wants a priest to bless their house to make sure that things can continue to go well in their life and to bless the house's foundation.
The Rodríguez family has seen incredible support from close friends, coworkers, and family members, but they would like to give some special thanks to the Methodist Church, the Catholic Church, and Grace Episcopal Church as they have either provided food during days of hard work or have sent volunteers to help with construction.