‘There was fire all around us’: St. Helena firefighters look back on the Glass Fire

The crew pressed on past Madrona Avenue and around Sylvaner Avenue to White Sulphur Springs, where the historic resort had already burned. They kept dozing past the Garden ranch to Whitehall Lane, where they linked up with a firebreak that had been cut during the 2017 fires and extended to the Sonoma County line.

“We made it to the county line on Monday night,” White said.

Early Tuesday the fire jumped the firebreak near the county line, but firefighters prevented it from getting established. It jumped the line again Wednesday night above Whitehall Lane, so White’s crew cut another one.

Each member of the St. Helena Fire Department has their own story from the Glass Fire, from the firefighter who ended up knee-deep in a septic tank to the ones who beat back a potentially catastrophic flare-up behind Beringer that was brought under control thanks to Beringer’s adherence to the city’s weed abatement program.

But firefighters were quick to credit others who pitched in during the fire, like Ron Rosenbrand and Buddy Meyer, who helped firefighters on Spring Mountain even after losing their own homes.

“We hadn’t been able to do anything for them, but they both helped make sure that the rest of the town was safe,” White said.