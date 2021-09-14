They Served With Honor: Iraq veteran LJ Montelli joins St. Helena Police Department

LJ Montelli has served in some of the world’s most dangerous places and shed blood for his country more times than he cares to talk about.

Nobody in their right mind could say he owes America, or his home town of St. Helena, another hour of his time. Yet here he is, the newest member of the St. Helena Police Department.

From Ramadi to Railroad Avenue, public service has been a constant for Montelli, who comes from a military family.

“Growing up in St. Helena, everybody knows each other and helps each other out,” he said. “But when you look outside our small town, not a lot of people help each other. I felt like I could help everybody by joining the military.”

The 9/11 attacks, which occurred when Montelli was 14, only solidified his plans to join the Army. He graduated from St. Helena High School in 2005 and immediately left for boot camp in Missouri.

Montelli had always been drawn to law enforcement, so the military police was an obvious choice. His first overseas posting was in South Korea, conducting joint operations with the South Korean army and training them to do police work.

'Hearts and minds'