They Served With Honor: Years in Vietnam helped Wilson mature

“I wasn’t mature enough to sit in class and do all that stuff,” Wilson said. “A friend of mine from baseball, Francis Freund, was just working and one day he said ‘This is crazy — we need to get out of town.’ So we went down to see the recruiter in Vallejo and he talked us into going into the ASA. They enlisted you, but if you didn’t pass the background checks, you went into the regular Army or whatever they assigned you to. Once you got to basic training and took a series of tests and passed the background checks, they determine where you would go, and I went into cryptographic communications.”