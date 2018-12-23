The third annual Women’s March Napa Valley will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19 in Napa. The theme is “Truth to Power.”
Beginning at 9 a.m., marchers will gather in front of Napa City Hall, 955 School St. and begin marching down School Street to Third Street at 9:30 a.m., accompanied by Zumba dancers, drummers, singers and chanters. Marchers are encouraged to bring creative signs and compete for a “Best Sign” prize awarded at the podium.
In addition, 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups will be represented at tables located in the Sullivan Lot (located between Randolph and Coombs on Third Street) with information about their services and volunteer opportunities.
The March program begins at 10 a.m. on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice, at 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa. The World Beat Dance Collective will perform prior to the start of the program.
Speakers confirmed to date include Christine Pelosi, political strategist and Women’s Caucus Chair/California Democratic Party, Sara Agah Franti, an emergency room nurse and jewelry designer, essay contest winner Larkin Dewyer, a junior at St. Helena High School and Congressman Mike Thompson (projected.) Singers to date include, Terry Bradford, Angela Kennedy and Tevis Carbajal. Music will be provided by the Cosmos Percussion Ensemble.
The marches produced by Women’s March Napa Valley (WMNV) in both 2017 and 2018 were the reinforcement and continuation of collective grassroots work. Over the past two years, WMNV has partnered with local, regional and national activist groups to hold town hall meetings to protect DACA recipients and preserve the Affordable Care Act. WMNV members marched in support of our community’s immigrants and traveled to California counties to enroll eligible voters.
Women’s March Napa Valley / Steering Committee includes: Sally Archambault, Heather Bailie, Terry Beck, Mary Jane Bowker, Suzanne Becker Bronk, Holly Krassner Dawson, Maren Goebert, Eileen Guerard, Kelly Hurst, Dorian Kirk, Antonia Landels, Annika Lindroos, Laurie Nigliazzo, Valerie O'Pry, Bonnie Sauer, Karin Troedsson, Evy Warshawski and Irit Weir.
For more information, visit https://womensmarchnapavalley.org