Thompson honors 50th anniversary of St. Helena’s Smith-Madrone Winery

  • Updated
Smith-Madrone Winery was recently honored with a Congressional Record statement presented by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, celebrating the winery’s 50th anniversary.

Thompson paid a surprise visit to the winery on Friday to present a framed copy of the Congressional Record statement to founders Stuart and Charles Smith.

Located at 1,200 to 1,300 feet of elevation on the top of Spring Mountain, the winery “played an integral role in the international popularization of Napa Valley wines,” the resolution states, citing the 1977 Smith-Madrone Riesling that was named the world’s best Riesling at the first international Wine Olympics in Paris in 1979.

“What incredible stewards of the land Stu and Charlie have been and are,” said Thompson, who's lived about five miles from Smith-Madrone for most of his life. “It’s a real tribute to be able to say this is what we’ve done, this is how we’re taking care of it, and it’s going to be around for a long time.”

The Smith brothers have been active in the local wine community, with Stuart serving on the 2008 Napa County General Plan Steering Committee and the 1998 Napa River Watershed Task Force, as well as chairing the 1986 and 2005 Napa Valley Wine Auctions.

