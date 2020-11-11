Thompson presents congressional resolution honoring St. Helena employees

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is honoring St. Helena’s city staff for its response to the Glass Fire.
Joining Tuesday’s City Council meeting via Zoom, Thompson presented a resolution that was read into the congressional record.
Thompson praised city staff and elected officials for their dedication, hard work, calm, and professionalism during the fires.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am to live in St. Helena,” he said.
The text of the resolution follows:
“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor the city employees of my hometown, St. Helena, California, for their bravery and service while protecting our community from the devastating Glass Fire. These first responders, public works employees, and civil servants rose to responsibilities well outside of their roles, exhibiting altruism and versatility in their efforts to protect our community in times of crisis.
“Our city is fortunate to have dedicated first responders to call upon when disaster strikes. Despite dangerous conditions, the men and women of the St. Helena Fire Department courageously battled the blaze for 23 continuous days. Working 12- and 24-hour shifts, they successfully defended our city from the wildfire. In coordination with the Fire Department’s efforts, the St. Helena Police Department went door to door to notify residents of the mandatory evacuation orders. Officers, many of whom were displaced by the Glass Fire, worked night and day to ensure public safety by closing roads and escorting evacuees to collect their belongings.
“In addition to the heroes in St. Helena’s emergency services, other city employees answered the call to safeguard our community. Six Public Works employees risked their lives to shield vital infrastructure at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant and the Bell Canyon Reservoir from destruction, fighting flames in their street clothes alongside city and Cal Fire crews. Persevering through power outages and poor air quality, city workers across numerous city departments continued to work to meet critical needs in the face of disaster. These are only a few examples of the tremendous grit and commitment city employees showed during the emergency.
“Lastly, the city of St. Helena could not have gotten through this disaster without strong leaders at its helm. In particular, Fire Chief John Sorenson, Police Chief Chris Hartley, and City Manager Mark Prestwich distinguished themselves through their exemplary leadership and expertise in coordinating the city’s response.
“Madam Speaker, during times of crisis, our citizens often look to their public servants for guidance and assistance. The employees of the City of St. Helena represent the very best in service, dedication, and selfless conviction to community. It is therefore fitting and proper that we honor them today.”
