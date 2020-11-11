Thompson presents congressional resolution honoring St. Helena employees

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is honoring St. Helena’s city staff for its response to the Glass Fire.

Joining Tuesday’s City Council meeting via Zoom, Thompson presented a resolution that was read into the congressional record.

Thompson praised city staff and elected officials for their dedication, hard work, calm, and professionalism during the fires.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am to live in St. Helena,” he said.

The text of the resolution follows:

“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor the city employees of my hometown, St. Helena, California, for their bravery and service while protecting our community from the devastating Glass Fire. These first responders, public works employees, and civil servants rose to responsibilities well outside of their roles, exhibiting altruism and versatility in their efforts to protect our community in times of crisis.