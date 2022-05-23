Thompson secures $1.84 million for Adventist Health St. Helena water system

The upgrades to the water system “wouldn’t be possible without these funds that Mike (secured) for us,” Herber said.
“It’s not just helping the hospital and patients,” Herber said. “It’s going to help the community around us who relies on us for their water, and we may even be able to go beyond that into St. Helena. This is doing something very impactful.”
Several contenders are running to win the redrawn California 4th congressional District and 4th District California Assembly seats, including long-time representatives Mike Thompson and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.
Adventist Health St. Helena celebrated the grand opening of its cardiovascular suite on May 11.
On Monday Rep. Mike Thompson, center, delivered a ceremonial check for $1.84 million to Adventist Health St. Helena, which will use the money to improve the water system serving the hospital and the surrounding area.