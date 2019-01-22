Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Napa Saturday morning to relish in the recent election of a record number of women to Congress and protest President Donald Trump’s policies during the Women’s March Napa Valley event.
Supporters began to convene around 8:30 a.m. in front of Napa City Hall on School Street. A nearby coffee truck peddled beverages to gathering marchers.
Saturday’s march may have been focused on women, but men and children were also welcomed to participate.
Among the male marchers was Pete Shaw, pastor of Napa’s CrossWalk Community Church. Shaw said he supports the Affordable Care Act, women’s access to healthcare and income equality.
More supporters began to arrive over the course of the next hour, many of whom wore pink items of clothing and pussy hats, the pink beanies with catlike ears that have become an icon of the Women’s March nationwide.
Marchers held signs mocking President Trump and opposing the so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products. Other signs were in support of abortion, the #MeToo movement, unionization, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the newly elected, democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Eileen Guerard, an event leader dressed as Rosie the Riveter, led marchers in chants while others joined in a Zumba class at School and Third streets to get ready for the march.
Marchers headed down Third Street at 9:30 a.m. Marchers stopped at a stage outside of the Criminal Courthouse near Third and Main streets. Drummers and dancers entertained the crowd as marchers waited for the rally to begin.
Speakers included Napa Women’s March organizer and chair Irit Weir, Nikki Silvestri, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, Christine Pelosi, head of the state Democratic Party’s Women’s Caucus and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sara Agah Franti and Larkin Dewyer.
Dewyer, a St. Helena High junior and winner of the March’s essay contest, said the women’s wave is a tsunami that will bring change to the country, following in the footsteps of their feminist foremothers.
“We the women, in order to form a more perfect union, establish equality and encourage equal opportunity, provide for ourselves, promote equal pay and secure the blessing of equality to ourselves and our posterity,” she said.