For decades, Americans have defined cohorts of people of similar ages and distinctive sets of values by names that take on lives and personalities of their own. From the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers to Gen-Xers, Millennials and the current Generation Z, these groups have evolved to leave their unique stamps on society.
In the Upper Napa Valley, Rianda House and the UpValley Village are working together to support and celebrate Elderhood, the new and vibrant generation of adults over the age of 65 who, unlike their predecessors, are active, engaged and living longer lives to their fullest.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Lois Swanson Fund at the Crescent Porter Hale Foundation, a three-part celebration of Elderhood will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m., with a Cameo Cinema screening of “Lives Well Lived,” a documentary film celebrating the secrets, wit and wisdom of age. The film, which encompasses more than 3,000 years of memories and personal histories from 40 adults ages 75-100, will make you laugh and cry while inspiring you to live life to the fullest.
Following the movie, guests will be treated to an onscreen live question and answer period with filmmaker Sky Bergman. Admission is $6 and includes complimentary wine served before the movie. Advance tickets are available at the Cameo Cinema or online: cameocinema.com.
The celebration continues on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5-6:30 p.m., when Roger Eardley-Pryor, Ph.D., an oral historian with the UC Berkeley Bancroft Library joins us in Yountville for “Oral Histories: Creating a Narrative Legacy.” Dr. Eardley-Pryor will share his techniques and the importance of creating legacy stories that can be enjoyed by future generations.
Located at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., the event is free of charge and light refreshments will be served.
To close out the Elderhood festivities, Dr. Louise Aronson, a renowned geriatrician and author, returns to Napa Valley on Monday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., for an author talk and book signing around her new book, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging.” DAronson’s program will take place at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. This event is free of charge with light refreshments served.
As the UpValley’s only senior activity center, Rianda House provides 1,000 or more UpValley adults, 50 – 100 years young, with engaging weekly wellness, educational and social activities plus links to local senior resources (riandahouse.org).
The UpValley Village, a Collabria Care program, is a membership-based service that provides easy access to in-home services and events that support an older adults’ ability to comfortably and safely stay in their homes while remaining connected to the community. For more information, and to RSVP for the Oct. 3 and Oct. 28 events, contact Myrna David of the UpValley Village at 707-815-0217 or mdavid@collabriacare.org.