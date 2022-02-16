Tour of St. Helena’s public works facilities highlights hidden – and expensive – problems

Some of St. Helena’s problems are easy to spot, like the pothole that gives your car a painful jolt or the sidewalk that leaves you scrambling to keep your balance.

Yet some of the most insidious and expensive problems are buried underground or tucked away at remote city facilities. Those are easy to miss — at least until our taps stop flowing and our toilets stop flushing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

With voters likely to vote on an infrastructure bond in June, the Star recently tagged along with Public Works Director Mark Rincon on a tour of some of St. Helena’s most critical water and wastewater systems.

Among the recurring themes: semi-functional equipment, temporary fixes that became permanent, outdated systems that have been pushed beyond their useful lifespan for years or even decades, a lack of redundancy in case something goes wrong, and an understaffed department forced to rely on consultants.

“Our streets need investment too, and everybody can see that,” Rincon said. “But they might not know that the stormwater pipeline underneath that street is decrepit and about to collapse. What is unseen is unvoiced in terms of priorities.”

Rincon began the tour by showing a printout of the Public Works Department’s organizational chart. Twelve positions are vacant, amounting to nearly half of the department.

“I need this for project delivery,” Rincon said, pointing to one slot. “I need this for operations,” he said, pointing to another.

As a civil engineer – currently the city’s only one – Rincon has designed and planned projects from Puerto Rico to Cloverdale. He said St. Helena’s underinvestment in infrastructure is “very typical” among California cities, especially since Proposition 13 limited property tax increases in 1978.

“We’re playing a shell game, funding one thing this year and hoping we’ll have funding for something else the next year,” he said. “The federal government seems to have stepped away from local infrastructure funding. … By the time that money trickles down to us it’s just pennies.”

Rutherford pump station

About a third of St. Helena’s water supply originates in Napa and passes through the Rutherford pump station.

The more than 60-year-old mechanism is housed in a dilapidated cargo container that Rincon suspects was acquired for free at the Port of Oakland. The container was intended as a short-term solution until a permanent structure could be built, which never happened.

When Napa is sending water from the Jamieson Canyon Water Treatment Plant, the Rutherford pump station increases the pressure from 27 psi to 120 psi. When the water is coming from Lake Hennessey, the water comes in at 84 psi, which puts less strain on the pump.

Or at least that’s what happens when the pump is working, which at the moment it’s not. It gave out three months ago. A new one is on order and should be installed later this month.

Once the new pump is in place, the pipeline will become the system’s biggest vulnerability. Installed by day laborers, with less than exacting construction standards, the 12-inch steel pipe is too small to handle the amount of water that flows through it.

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Chace Clock is the last employee standing at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The rest of the plant’s staff trickled away one by one, opting for jobs with higher pay or shorter commutes.

That story is a familiar one in the state’s wastewater industry, the product of strict permitting requirements and the elimination of entry-level training programs, according to Alan Planje, the consultant from Operational Technical Services (OTS) who’s now the plant’s chief operator.

The most experienced plant operators “are aging out and retiring and there’s no young blood to replace them,” Planje said. Clock said he spent two years volunteering to accumulate the 1,860 hours he needed to become fully certified.

Staffing troubles aside, the plant is shaping up to be a success story. The city cobbled together the money necessary to upgrade the plant and meet new treatment standards imposed by the state. Construction is likely to start within weeks.

Considered state of the art when it was built in the ‘60s, the plant was designed as an experiment in low-energy, passive wastewater processing. It uses sunlight and naturally occurring microbes to treat wastewater as it passes through a series of holding ponds before being sprayed onto adjacent fields or released into the Napa River.

The new plant will still use the spray fields, at least until the city builds the infrastructure it needs to distribute recycled water to city parks, school fields and other sites that currently use potable water for irrigation. The proposed infrastructure bond would fund a pump and a network of “purple pipe” to get that water to customers.

Sending recycled water to customers instead of applying it to the spray fields will reduce demand for potable water and cut down on maintenance at the spray fields. Being heavily watered, the grass has to be mowed for four hours a day five days a week.

“It generally takes about three weeks to do all 80 acres — less than that now that the redwood tree farm is there,” Clock said. “After three weeks it’ll be knee-high.”

Clock can’t wait for the new plant to come online. The recycled water won’t be approved for drinking, but he would feel perfectly comfortable showering in it.

“It’s going to look like drinking water. It’s so clean,” Planje said. “This is going to be money well spent.”

Water Treatment Plant

As the tour arrived at the 42-year-old Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant in Deer Park, the main plant had lost contact with several outlying facilities, forcing the staff to drive out there to take manual readings of tank levels and water quality data. The emergency notification system was refusing to send alerts to a plant operator's cell phone because the system isn’t equipped to make a long-distance call. The plant itself was operating at 50% capacity because of a mechanical problem.

There was no sense that this was an atypical day at the plant.

“We’ve gotten 40 years out of this technology,” Rincon said. “You can’t depend on electrical and mechanical systems for more than 20, 25 years at most. For telecommunications you’re lucky to get 10 years.”

Rincon noted that with the Rutherford pump station down and the Water Treatment Plant operating at 50% capacity, St. Helena’s current water supply is heavily dependent on groundwater from the Stonebridge wells. The situation underscores the lack of water system’s lack of redundancy, he said.

The problems extend beyond the plant to the nearby reservoir. The bond measure would fund the rehabilitation of the spillway, and the city is trying to secure a FEMA grant to replace the structurally unsound intake tower. The dam is in good shape, but the state is likely to ratchet up its seismic standards at some point, leaving it in need of upgrades.

With the problems piling up at the plant, Rincon has hired a consultant to assess how much more time the city can get out of the facility, as well as the steel pipeline that carries water from the plant to St. Helena across the Pratt Avenue Bridge.

“We’re going to need to look at replacing this plant in the next 10 years, and it’s going to be another big, big project,” Rincon said. “And we need to replace that pipeline instead of waiting for it to fail.”

The plant is entirely staffed by an OTS team headed by Leo Larkin, who’d just delivered a stack of unfunded invoices to City Hall and clearly relished the opportunity to enumerate the facility’s countless defects.

He said some of the equipment is so old that the original manufacturer has stopped supporting it, leaving him to scrounge Amazon and eBay for spare parts.

The walls of a sediment basin are caked with a thick layer of white sludge. A crucial valve has failed, knocking half of the plant out of operation, and a replacement valve is at least 10 weeks away. Shiny new parts are lying around, purchased under the plant’s previous management but never installed; the city plans to hire a consultant to finish the job.

How many more years can the main plant survive? Five years? Twenty years?

“I can’t answer that,” Larkin said, before adding “yesterday.”

The plant needs fixing, “and if the city chooses not to, they need to get somebody in here who will have that same attitude,” Larkin said. “It won’t be me.”

“It won’t be me either,” Rincon said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.