Traffic delays expected next week on Highway 29 during elm tunnel work in St. Helena

Caltrans will be implementing one-way traffic control on Highway 29 during maintenance of St. Helena’s elm tunnel starting Monday, March 1.

Motorists should expect delays during five consecutive days of work from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5. Crews will have one-way traffic control in place.

Crews will perform regular maintenance and remove nine elms that have become a safety concern due to tree rot and Dutch Elm Disease.

For information and updates, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/511SFBay and https://twitter.com/CaltransD4.

