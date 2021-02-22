Traffic delays expected next week on Highway 29 during elm tunnel work in St. Helena

FOR THE STAR
Caltrans will be implementing one-way traffic control on Highway 29 during maintenance of St. Helena’s elm tunnel starting Monday, March 1.
Motorists should expect delays during five consecutive days of work from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5. Crews will have one-way traffic control in place.
Crews will perform regular maintenance and remove nine elms that have become a safety concern due to tree rot and Dutch Elm Disease.
