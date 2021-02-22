 Skip to main content
Traffic delays expected next week on Highway 29 during elm tunnel work in St. Helena

St. Helena's elm tunnel

Nine more diseased elms will be removed from the elm tunnel next week.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Caltrans will be implementing one-way traffic control on Highway 29 during maintenance of St. Helena’s elm tunnel starting Monday, March 1.

Motorists should expect delays during five consecutive days of work from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5. Crews will have one-way traffic control in place.

Crews will perform regular maintenance and remove nine elms that have become a safety concern due to tree rot and Dutch Elm Disease.

For information and updates, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/511SFBay and https://twitter.com/CaltransD4.

