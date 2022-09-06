Tree work begins near St. Helena's Bieber Road

The St. Helena Public Works Department has contracted with Pacific Tree Care to abate dead trees, overgrown vegetation, and dangerous trees that lean over the roadway in the area of the east side of the Lower Reservoir, adjacent to Bieber Road.

According to a news release issued by the city, this work will create defensible space and remove hazardous trees that could fall in the event of high winds. Work started Tuesday and will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Sept. 23, pending fire hazards and heat protocols.

The road will remain open but the work is expected to affect traffic in the area, so be vigilant of trucks entering and exiting this area of Bieber Road.

For more information, call Public Works at 707-968-2658.