A centuries-old bay leaf tree, a pair of historic buildings, and live power lines.

A St. Helena property owner worries that could be a recipe for a fire.

About six feet away from the tree is a utility pole that delivers power to Layla Fanucci’s art studio and the Particelli family’s Napa Valley Olive Oil Manufacturing Co. at the end of Charter Oak Avenue. The power lines that extend from the pole to the buildings appear to pass through the tree’s leafy upper canopy.

“In the time since they last cut it, (the canopy) is back up,” Fanucci said. “It’s an old, healthy tree and it’s going to grow. That puts us back in a dangerous situation here.”

She’s worried about her studio, built around 1900, where she stores millions of dollars’ worth of art and where her husband, Rob, carries on his family’s winemaking tradition in the basement. She’s also worried about the olive oil business, which operates out of a barn built in the 1890s.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said the company’s vegetation management team for the North Coast “was already aware of the concerns around this particular tree and was putting together a plan.”

“PG&E has been trimming this tree annually and it was considered a candidate for removal for community safety,” McFarland said. “However, after doing a closer analysis, we are going to continue with trimming to ensure it doesn’t come into contact with our power lines.”

McFarland said PG&E would reach out to Layla Fanucci to learn more about her concerns and offer a meeting.

Fanucci said the periodic pruning “is clearly a Band-Aid.” She’d prefer that PG&E bury the power lines underground, or at least move the pole east to get the lines away from the tree’s canopy.

She said that as recently as Aug. 7 PG&E was suggesting that she cut down the tree to eliminate the threat.

“People guess that it’s 200, 250 years old,” she said. “In other parts of the world they honor these kinds of trees.”

