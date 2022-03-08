Trek seeks to acquire St. Helena Cyclery

The independent St. Helena Cyclery could become Trek Bicycle if the Planning Commission approves a use permit application next Tuesday.
Trek, a company with retail stores around the country, is seeking to acquire Jake Scheideman’s St. Helena Cyclery. Scheideman acquired the business in 1991.
Since Trek is considered a “formula business” under city code, it will require a use permit. St. Helena prohibits chain restaurants and requires use permits for other formula businesses.
Trek would have three full-time employees and three part-time employees. Trek has offered those positions to St. Helena Cyclery’s current employees, according to its application.
Trek is seeking to replace the St. Helena Cyclery signs with Trek signs of the same size in the same locations.
The application has already prompted 20 letters of support from local cyclists who say they value Scheideman’s business and want it to continue under the new ownership.
“It’s not a chain restaurant or chain clothing store that threatens the locally owned businesses,” wrote Garry Rose. “This is about maintaining a local institution that will only impact local businesses in a positive way.”
David Miner wrote that the store’s “customer-focused culture” would continue under Trek, which he called “a very respected name in the business and invests heavily into the cycling community around the world.”
St. Helena Cyclery was named the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year in 2020.
The Planning Commission will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
