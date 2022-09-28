Trinchero foundation funds Upvalley preschool scholarships

The nonprofit St. Helena Preschool For All is providing seven additional scholarships for children in Angwin, Calistoga and St. Helena to attend a local preschool this October, thanks to additional funding from the Roger J. Trinchero Family Foundation.

With a five-year funding commitment that began in 2018, the Trinchero foundation has helped SHPFA to become a trusted and reliable early childhood education organization that has ensured that children receive an opportunity to succeed through education.

Since 2010, SHPFA has provided more than 200 scholarships for children to attend one of the seven partnering preschools: Discoveryland Preschool (Angwin), Hearts and Hands Preschool (Calistoga), Little Backpacks Preschool, Mila’s Preschool, St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, Sun & Stars Montessori School, and Wee Care Childcare. To further enrich the preschool experience, all participating families are engaged in ongoing parenting education and hands-on experiences to support their children’s learning and development.

“Our goal has always been to provide as many scholarships as our organization’s funding makes possible,” said Preschool For All executive director Julio Olguin. “We were determined to continue to maintain the additional days extended time, and year-round coverage that our program began to offer with the support of the RJTFF. With an increase in need of support for more families, the cost of extended days, expansion to Angwin and Calistoga, and the challenges of funding through the pandemic, our organization was simply not in position to continue the numbers we had in the past.”

Olguin spoke about the importance of the Trinchero foundation.

“We have been so fortunate to have Roger support our program, which has allowed us to have a wider and deeper reach on our Upvalley communities," Olguin said. "The additional funding that the foundation has provided so that these seven children don’t miss out on a preschool opportunity is a perfect example of his generosity and willingness to help local families. We invite the communities, businesses, school districts and organizations to join the Roger J. Trinchero Family Foundation so that we can continue to provide every child an opportunity to succeed, together.”