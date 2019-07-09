With the fire season already begun, many are frightened by the ferocity of the wildfires during these past several years. How do we cope with living with the fear? There is a way to transform fear into fortitude, sorrow into strength, and pain into purpose.
Rebecca Bell, a former war correspondent for NBC News and psychotherapist for 25 years, has learned how to turn fear into fuel and then into fortitude. She will be giving a talk entited “Turning Fear into Fortitude” at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 21 in the Newton Room of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
Contact The Rev. Anne Clarke, revanne@grace-episcopal.org, with any questions.