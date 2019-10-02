UpValley Family Centers (UVFC) is in need of community volunteers to serve as tutors for students at the St. Helena Primary and St. Helena Elementary schools.
In partnership with the St. Helena Unified School District, UVFC provides a Tutor Volunteer Program, aimed to support St. Helena students in grades K-5. Lenore Davis, UVFC’s new tutoring volunteer coordinator, oversees the program and is looking for new tutors to join the program. Teachers have specifically requested tutors who can help students with writing, reading and math. Morning availability is preferred, although some teachers can use a tutor after lunchtime.
UVFC’s tutors have stated that the experience is deeply satisfying and rewarding. This past year, tutors received thoughtful thank you cards from their students – one of whom wrote: “Thank you! You are my best friend.”
You have free articles remaining.
Participants are asked to volunteer one hour a week throughout the school year. Davis will work with each tutor to identify a weekly shift that fits their schedule, and will support each new tutor through the onboarding and orientation process. Live Scan finger printing clearance and a TB test are required to participate in the program.
For more information on UVFC’s Tutoring Volunteer Program, please contact Lenore Davis at 707-965-5010 or at ldavis@upvalleyfamilycenters.org