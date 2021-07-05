Two Napa Valley wineries win Green Medal awards for sustainability

According to a press release issued by the Wine Institute, The family and staff at Trinchero Family Estates believe that they have a responsibility to their customers, employees, partners, and communities to take meaningful actions to reduce their environmental impact and to incorporate sustainability into their business decisions.

Trinchero Family Estates has reduced water use and maximized water reuse at production facilities and in the vineyards. It also minimized waste generated by its facilities, while striving to achieve a zero waste to landfill status.

By reducing energy, fuel consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions; through conservation programs, facility and package design; and the use of alternative energy installations, Trinchero Family Estates has positively impacted its triple bottom line. Its Guiding Environmental Policy has six commitments including continuing its long history of sustainable farming practices, minimizing water usage, waste generation, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and integrating environmental responsibility into its supply chain. By acting on these commitments, Trinchero Family Estates has shown that sustainability is good for business.

COMMUNITY AWARD – Boisset Collection