Two Napa Valley wineries win Green Medal awards for sustainability

Trinchero Family Estates and Boisset Collection were named Green Medal winners recognizing a commitment to sustainability.
The California wine community is a global leader in sustainability, with over 80% of California wine made in a Certified California Sustainable Winery. More than half of the state’s winegrape acreage is certified as Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, Fish Friendly Farming, LODI RULES, Napa Green or SIP Certified.
“The Green Medal is an opportunity to recognize the industry’s cutting-edge leaders in sustainability,” said Allison Jordan, executive director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA). “Their stories illustrate what it means to grow and craft quality winegrapes and wine while protecting the environment, being a good neighbor and employer and maintaining thriving family farms and businesses.”
The seventh annual Green Medal awards are supported by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute, Lodi Winegrape Commission, Napa Green, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma County Winegrowers and Vineyard Team.
BUSINESS AWARD – Trinchero Family Estates
Trinchero Family Estates, located in Lodi and the Napa Valley, is the recipient of the Business Award, given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates smart business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices.
According to a press release issued by the Wine Institute, The family and staff at Trinchero Family Estates believe that they have a responsibility to their customers, employees, partners, and communities to take meaningful actions to reduce their environmental impact and to incorporate sustainability into their business decisions.
Trinchero Family Estates has reduced water use and maximized water reuse at production facilities and in the vineyards. It also minimized waste generated by its facilities, while striving to achieve a zero waste to landfill status.
By reducing energy, fuel consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions; through conservation programs, facility and package design; and the use of alternative energy installations, Trinchero Family Estates has positively impacted its triple bottom line. Its Guiding Environmental Policy has six commitments including continuing its long history of sustainable farming practices, minimizing water usage, waste generation, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and integrating environmental responsibility into its supply chain. By acting on these commitments, Trinchero Family Estates has shown that sustainability is good for business.
COMMUNITY AWARD – Boisset Collection
Boisset Collection, headquartered in the Napa Valley, is the recipient of the Community Award, given to the vineyard or winery that is a good neighbor and employer using the most innovative practices that enhance relations with employees, neighbors and/or communities.
According to the Wine Institute, Boisset Collection stands apart for its commitment to its local community. This commitment is demonstrated through the care and support provided to its employees during times of crisis, the provision of educational opportunities and resources and its investments and donations to charitable endeavors that benefit the broader community.
Boisset Collection educates its community and customers about sustainability through company-supported initiatives and curated guest experiences including tours through its renowned Biodynamic® gardens.
In March 2020, Boisset Collection premiered JCB LIVE, an online series that has featured over 175 guests including vintners, growers, community leaders, activists, philanthropists and more.
In 2020, through the production and sale of two wines, a donation of over $40,000 was given to support out-of-work sommeliers as well as scholarship funds from the Association of African American Vintners Scholarship Fund and Wine Unify. Boisset Collection’s goal is to donate over $140,000 in 2021 to similar organizations.
