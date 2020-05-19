Two promoted at St. Helena Police Department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five months after Chris Hartley was named police chief, two more veteran cops are advancing through the ranks of the St. Helena Police Department.

Justin Tharp has been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant – Hartley’s old job – and Fil Bianco has been promoted from officer to sergeant.

Tharp joined the St. Helena Police Department in 2002. After being promoted to sergeant in 2018, he underwent additional training and education to qualify for the lieutenant’s job.

As lieutenant, Tharp will be responsible for keeping the department in compliance with state-required training mandates, legislative mandates, and any other requirements the chief deems appropriate. He’ll be in charge of scheduling, hiring, background checks on would-be officers, and various miscellaneous tasks.

The department’s last two lieutenants – William Imboden and Hartley – have been promoted to chief. Tharp said he isn’t in any hurry to move up, but he is pursuing a political science degree at Napa Valley College.

A St. Helena native, Bianco has served with the St. Helena Police Department since 2015, following 10 years with the Calistoga Police Department.