Two seats open on St. Helena Planning Commission

  • Updated
City of St. Helena

The City of St. Helena is seeking applicants for two vacant seats on the Planning Commission.

One belonged to Chair Lester Hardy, who was elected to the City Council in the Nov. 3 election. The other belonged to Bobbi Monnette, whose term expired in June.

One of the available terms expires June 30, 2021. The other term expires June 30, 2024.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 30, with the council tentatively scheduled to fill the seats on Jan. 12.

Recruitment is also ongoing for three open seats on the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee.

Applications are available at cityofsthelena.org.

