Ukrainian flag flies over St. Helena’s old City Hall

The Ukrainian flag is flying on the City of St. Helena’s ceremonial flagpole in a show of support for a nation reeling from a Russian invasion.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga of Grace Episcopal Church raised the flag on Tuesday outside the old City Hall and the St. Helena Police Department.

City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, who requested that the city fly the flag, was sick and couldn’t attend the ceremony.

“We raise this flag in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, with hopes and prayers for peace but with strength, and understanding that we must all stand together for democracy and human rights whenever they are challenged,” Ellsworth said.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring read a draft proclamation, drafted by him and Chouteau, that will be presented to the City Council.

“The City of St. Helena stands in solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, who are facing their darkest hour against this abhorrent, unprovoked assault on their country, their freedom and their lives,” Dohring read from the proclamation.

“Ukraine and its courageous citizens continue to remind us how we must always value and not take for granted our own freedoms, and at their core our American ideal of self-governance in the service of liberty,” Dohring continued. “We must work for it. We must defend it.”

Separate from the city’s gesture of goodwill toward Ukraine, locals are planning a “Prayer For Ukraine” community gathering at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Lyman Park. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on.

Meanwhile, Poppy Bank, the Napa Valley Vintners and Latitude 38 Entertainment are presenting a “Napa Valley to Ukraine” benefit concert on Sunday, April 3, at the Napa Valley Expo.

The doors open at 2 p.m. and the music begins at 3:30, with wine and beer service at 3. All proceeds will go to Nova Ukraine and World Central Kitchen, which are providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

