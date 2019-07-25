Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes new medical director Ari Umutyan, MD, to the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center.
A long-time physician in Napa County, Dr. Umutyan is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and brings more than a decade of cancer-fighting experience to his medical oncology and hematology practice, said a news release.
He specializes in “comprehensive and compassionate” cancer care, of breast and lung cancers, malignant hematologic conditions such as lymphoma and leukemia, as well as non-malignant blood concerns.
After growing up in different parts of Europe, Umutyan completed his undergraduate studies at St. Mary’s College in Moraga. He received his medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.
Umutyan is fluent in English, Armenian, German and Turkish.
“Hearing a diagnosis of cancer can be overwhelming,” he said. “I’m dedicated to helping my patients understand the specifics of their condition, treatment options and then to be by their side during the journey.”