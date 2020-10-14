UPDATE: After Glass Fire, St. Helena schools reconsider Oct. 26 reopening

“We provide more consistent and uninterrupted instruction in remote learning,” Brandon Farrell, president of the St. Helena Teachers’ Association, wrote in an Oct. 7 letter to the board. “When students consistently are provided learning activities they are familiar with, students are able to focus and learn at a better rate.”

An online enrollment form posted before the Glass Fire found that 27% of responding parents wanted to remain in distance learning. That form was re-posted on the district’s website on Friday, and parents were encouraged to weigh in on the reopening by Sunday so that the board can consider the results on Friday.

At least one set of parents is circulating an online petition on Change.org to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

As of Tuesday morning, 164 parents had endorsed a petition arguing that the fires "have reaffirmed the need for in-person learning to provide a consistent learning environment for students, especially those displaced by the fires and or without power or internet at home. Classrooms should be opened immediately for displaced or effected students, until in-class resumes."

