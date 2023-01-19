 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Broken water main leaves hundreds of St. Helenans without water

  • Updated
Broken water main

Water gushes from the asphalt on Pope Street at College Avenue after a water main broke on Thursday afternoon.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Hundreds of St. Helenans are without water after an 8-inch water main under Pope Street broke Thursday afternoon and might have created a sinkhole.

The water outage affects all of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, all of College Avenue, Pope Street east of Paulson Court, Meadowood Lane, and city water customers on Lower Howell Mountain Road.

"Water outage is expected to be extended and residents should plan accordingly," the St. Helena Police Department notified residents just after 7 p.m.

At 3:35 p.m. Thursday, the city received a call of excess water on Pope Street at College Avenue, in front of the entrance to Vineyard Valley. An hour later, water was still gushing up through the asphalt and flowing into the nearest storm drains.

As of 7 p.m., Pope Street was closed to through traffic between Silverado Trail and Starr Avenue. College Avenue was accessible only to residents, who were being allowed to exit via eastbound Pope Street to the Pope Street Bridge. Westbound Pope is closed.

Vineyard Valley residents could still access the park through the emergency access road along the flood project, but they couldn't enter or exit the park through the main entrance along Paseo Grande.

At 4:30 p.m., Fire Chief John Sorensen said Public Works crews planned to reduce the water pressure in the affected main and start digging to determine the extent of the damage under the road.

The problem is likely to pose another major Public Works expense for a city that declared an emergency last week after sewers in the Railroad/Fulton area overflowed during heavy rain. The emergency declaration will allow the city to apply for federal and state reimbursement for storm-related expenses.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

