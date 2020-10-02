UPDATE: Glass Fire has burned at least two homes in St. Helena city limits

At least two homes in the St. Helena city limits are known to have burned in the Glass Fire.

The city is aware of two houses that have burned, along with a garage at a third property, said City Manager Mark Prestwich. There are also reports of at least one additional property that has burned, but authorities have been unable to confirm because it is behind a locked gate, Prestwich said.

One of the destroyed houses was located off Howell Mountain Road in an area where the city limits extend east of Silverado Trail. Another is on the west side of town.

As of late Friday, the entire city remained under either mandatory evacuation orders or advisory evacuation warnings. Heavy smoke has pushed St. Helena’s air quality well into the “very unhealthy” range.

After extensive power outages from Sunday through Tuesday, power has been restored to all of St. Helena except the northeast corner, where PG&E will not restore power until it’s deemed safe to do so.

An extensive dozer line has been established west of St. Helena, running along the north-south perimeter close to the city limits, Prestwich said. Those lines behind the Sylvaner and Sulphur Springs areas were "holding strong," with no additional threat to St. Helena, the city reported Friday afternoon.