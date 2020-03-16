UPDATE: St. Helena declares emergency, City Hall and library open by appointment only

The March 18 meeting of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee was canceled.

The St. Helena Fire Department’s March 28 Lobster Feed was canceled Friday, with no plans to reschedule, after the county declared a local health emergency.

The city also canceled several recreational programs, at least through the end of March: Zumba, Martial Arts, Boxing, TK and Kinder Jam, Little Sluggers T-Ball, Chess Club, and Yoga classes.

All after-school programs are canceled through April 13. The St. Helena Public Library has canceled its events, including Jay Greene’s World War II lectures, Terry McIlmoil Henry's March 19 artist reception, and the March 28 Census Social.

The St. Helena police and fire departments have secured protective equipment to reduce the potential spread of the virus. The police department remains open 24 hours a day, but is inviting people to use a drop box outside the police station instead of interacting with law enforcement in the lobby.

“Our collective goal is protecting public health and working together during these uncertain times to minimize the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work in partnership with the County of Napa, health professionals, and regional partners.”