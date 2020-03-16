UPDATE: St. Helena declares emergency, City Hall and library open by appointment only

The city of St. Helena declared a local emergency and imposed new social distancing measures Monday as efforts intensified to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The city is switching to "appointment-based operations" at the Interim City Hall and the St. Helena Public Library through at least March 31 to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, the city announced Monday in a statement.
The public is encouraged to communicate with City Hall staff through email and phone. If a matter can't be resolved via email and phone, an appointment can be set up with a staff member.
Library staff will process requests for books and materials via email and phone only, and arrange for pickup via appointment. More information about the library's new procedures are available at shpl.org.
“As a City we are working to balance continuing community services while also following guidance by health professionals to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Mark Prestwich. “Our essential services including Police, Fire and Public Works field operations will continue while City Hall and Library services transition to this appointment-based approach for safety and social distancing reasons.”
Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid mass gatherings and maintain six feet of social distancing in stores, restaurants and public spaces.
The March 18 meeting of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee was canceled.
The St. Helena Fire Department’s March 28 Lobster Feed was canceled Friday, with no plans to reschedule, after the county declared a local health emergency.
The city also canceled several recreational programs, at least through the end of March: Zumba, Martial Arts, Boxing, TK and Kinder Jam, Little Sluggers T-Ball, Chess Club, and Yoga classes.
All after-school programs are canceled through April 13. The St. Helena Public Library has canceled its events, including Jay Greene’s World War II lectures, Terry McIlmoil Henry's March 19 artist reception, and the March 28 Census Social.
The St. Helena police and fire departments have secured protective equipment to reduce the potential spread of the virus. The police department remains open 24 hours a day, but is inviting people to use a drop box outside the police station instead of interacting with law enforcement in the lobby.
“Our collective goal is protecting public health and working together during these uncertain times to minimize the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work in partnership with the County of Napa, health professionals, and regional partners.”
“St. Helena is a community where we all pull together, work together and care for each other,” added Vice Mayor Paul Dohring. “It is who we are – and it’s who we must be going forward. Let’s continue to demonstrate our values of compassion and decency by educating ourselves on the risks presented, taking care of our most vulnerable residents, and focusing on prevention through basic hygiene measures and responsible social distancing.”
For more information, including prevention and preparedness tips and guidance on environmental cleaning, go to cityofsthelena.org/administration/page/emergency-preparedness or countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
