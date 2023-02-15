Updated at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday — St. Helena Primary School and St. Helena High School ended a lockdown that began Wednesday afternoon after what police say was a false report of an active shooter at the high school.

St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley said the call appeared to be a "swatting" hoax, a false report intended to provoke a law enforcement response. He said there is no indication of a shooting. Police combed the area as a precaution.

Police announced the lockdown just after 1 p.m. The St. Helena Unified School District notified parents that police "are systematically checking and clearing each building prior to lifting the lockdown."

A Nixle alert from police at 2:03 p.m. announced the lifting of the lockdown.

"All students are secure," the district's chief business official Andi Stubbs told parents in an email.

Grayson Avenue, where both schools are located, was fully closed during the lockdown.

This was St. Helena's second swatting incident in recent years. In April 2020, police responded to a false report of a murder at a Madrona Avenue home.

