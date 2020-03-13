UPDATE: St. Helena Unified School District closes schools through March 27

The St. Helena Unified School District announced Friday night that all schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.
Due to the evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the district will notify parents by March 26 whether classes will resume as scheduled on Monday, March 30.
Teachers are preparing lessons for students to complete at home. School offices will be open Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. On Monday, campuses will be accessible for families and employees to gather any needed supplies or personal items between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, Food Services will provide "grab and go" breakfast and lunch at St. Helena High School for any child 18 and under.
Spring break remains scheduled for April 6-13.
The district announced Thursday it was canceling all school athletics until April 1 at the earliest and all field trips until April 13 at the earliest.
The last three performances of St. Helena Drama’s “Newsies” were canceled. Non-parent volunteers will not be allowed on campus until April 13 at the earliest.
With Wednesday’s declaration of a statewide emergency, “we’ve moved from preparing to mitigating,” Superintendent Marylou Wilson told the school board on Thursday.
The Run Big event has also been postponed and potentially canceled, but the Give Big fundraiser is still happening online at givebigsthelena.org.
More information about the district's response to the coronavirus is available at sthelenaunified.org.
