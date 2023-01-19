UPDATE: Water service restored after water main breaks in St. Helena

Water service was restored Friday morning to hundreds of St. Helenans who'd been left without service after an 8-inch water main under Pope Street broke Thursday afternoon.

The water outage affected all of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, all of College Avenue, Pope Street east of Paulson Court, Meadowood Lane, and city water customers on Lower Howell Mountain Road.

Residents of Vineyard Valley said water service was restored around 7:45 a.m. Pope Street, including the main entrance to Vineyard Valley, reopened to traffic at 9 a.m.

"The quick response and exceptional work by St. Helena Public Works, St. Helena Police Department and the St. Helena Fire Department are greatly appreciated by Vineyard Valley management," said Shelly Di Fede, Vineyard Valley's general manager.

At 3:35 p.m. Thursday, the city received a call of excess water on Pope Street at College Avenue, in front of the entrance to Vineyard Valley. An hour later, water was still gushing up through the asphalt and flowing into the nearest storm drains.

Pope Street was closed to through traffic between Silverado Trail and Starr Avenue while crews worked overnight to repair the water main and the road. College Avenue was accessible only to residents.

Vineyard Valley residents used the emergency access road along the levee to enter and exit the park.

Crews determined that the incident did not create a sinkhole under Pope Street as initially feared. At 8:30 a.m. Friday, one of the city's streetsweepers was sweeping the affected area. The road had reopened by 10 a.m.

The problem is likely to pose another major Public Works expense for a city that declared an emergency last week after sewers in the Railroad/Fulton area overflowed during heavy rain. The emergency declaration will allow the city to apply for federal and state reimbursement for storm-related expenses.

