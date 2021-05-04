Upper Napa Valley's UVDS prepares for sweeping new organic waste regulations

Customers will still have three carts: brown (gradually transitioning to gray or black) for trash, blue for recyclables, and green for organics.

However, customers will also receive a small food scrap bin to tuck under their sinks. Those scraps should be dumped into the green cart for pickup.

The law will require periodic audits of each garbage route, for all customer types. That means flipping lids and making sure there are no organics in the brown carts, plastic bags in the green carts, or trash in the blue carts.

If there’s any contamination, customers will be tagged and reminded to clean up their act. Non-compliant jurisdictions and customers could face fines starting in 2024, but Napa County has asked for that date to be extended by at least a year.

“For the first two years, we’re just focusing on education,” Pestoni said.

On top of the 75% organic waste reduction, jurisdictions must recover 20% of edible food that would otherwise end up in the landfill and use it to feed the hungry. UVDS’ role in reaching that goal will be primarily educational.

New team