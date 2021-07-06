Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling launches curbside composting program

The green bin isn't just for yard waste anymore.

Beginning immediately, Upvalley residents can put all food and food-soiled paper in the green compost cart, as Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling (UVD&R) launches its curbside composting program.

To help residents begin composting, UVD&R will provide all residential customers with a kitchen compost pail starting in July. The pails will be delivered over the next few months with pick-up options available as well.

There is no need to wait for the pail; all food and food-soiled paper can go in the green cart right away.

The following items can be composted: all food, including meat and bones, dairy, bread, fruit, vegetables, plus food-stained pizza boxes, paper towels, napkins, coffee grounds, paper coffee filters and tea bags.

The average Upvalley resident generates 4.5 pounds of trash per day, of which one-third is compostable material. Curbside composting will significantly reduce the amount of waste that goes to the landfill, as required by a state law taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.