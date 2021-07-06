 Skip to main content
Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling launches curbside composting program

  • Updated
The green bin isn't just for yard waste anymore.

Beginning immediately, Upvalley residents can put all food and food-soiled paper in the green compost cart, as Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling (UVD&R) launches its curbside composting program.

To help residents begin composting, UVD&R will provide all residential customers with a kitchen compost pail starting in July. The pails will be delivered over the next few months with pick-up options available as well.

There is no need to wait for the pail; all food and food-soiled paper can go in the green cart right away.

The following items can be composted: all food, including meat and bones, dairy, bread, fruit, vegetables, plus food-stained pizza boxes, paper towels, napkins, coffee grounds, paper coffee filters and tea bags.

The average Upvalley resident generates 4.5 pounds of trash per day, of which one-third is compostable material. Curbside composting will significantly reduce the amount of waste that goes to the landfill, as required by a state law taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Residents should place their green compost carts out for weekly pickup on their regular collection day. The collected food, food soiled paper and yard waste material will go to UVD&R's compost facility on Whitehall Lane, where it will be turned into compost available for purchase for home gardens, landscaping, and agricultural uses.

When organic material ends up in landfills, it generates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. In contrast, compost can be used in landscape and agriculture to build soil nutrients, conserve water, and reduce the need for fertilizers.

“Keeping organics out of our trash and recycling them into our green waste is a great way for each of us to take action on climate change,” said Margie Mohler, Upper Valley Waste Management Agency Board Chair.

Learn more about the new curbside food composting program at countyofnapa.org/recycling or uvds.com.

A guide to properly sorting your waste and recycling products, from the Napa city recycling program

