In the spirit of water conservation, Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park resident Michael Merriman worked with Upper Valley Disposal Service to get a dump truck full of compost/mulch (20 yards) delivered to the park. Park residents are adding mulch to planting beds, which increases water-holding capabilities and surface water retention. From left are park residents Eve Breckenridge, John Urias, Betsy Holzhauer, and Merriman, who thanked Christy Pestoni and Eric Hall for the contribution.
Upper Valley Disposal Service donates mulch to Vineyard Valley in St. Helena
