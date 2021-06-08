 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Valley Disposal Service donates mulch to Vineyard Valley in St. Helena

Upper Valley Disposal Service donates mulch to Vineyard Valley in St. Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
Upper Valley Disposal Service donates mulch to Vineyard Valley in St. Helena
Submitted photo

In the spirit of water conservation, Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park resident Michael Merriman worked with Upper Valley Disposal Service to get a dump truck full of compost/mulch (20 yards) delivered to the park. Park residents are adding mulch to planting beds, which increases water-holding capabilities and surface water retention. From left are park residents Eve Breckenridge, John Urias, Betsy Holzhauer, and Merriman, who thanked Christy Pestoni and Eric Hall for the contribution.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

UVDS denies lawsuit’s allegations; plaintiffs speak out
News

UVDS denies lawsuit’s allegations; plaintiffs speak out

  • Updated

Upper Valley Disposal Service, Upper Valley Recycling and Clover Flat Landfill issued a detailed statement Friday denying allegations leveled by neighbors in a recent lawsuit, while two of the plaintiffs spoke out about how the companies’ operations have affected their lives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News