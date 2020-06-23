Upvalley demonstrations continue in St. Helena and Angwin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peaceful demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued this week in St. Helena and Angwin.

Women Stand Up St. Helena's continued its weekly demonstration in front of Lyman Park on Monday, with about 50 people holding signs.

It was the fourth Monday a group gathered to demonstrate against racism and police brutality. The first week, a couple dozen people gathered; organizer Beth Lincoln said there were 70 people the second week and 53 the third week. She said they will keep demonstrating every Monday “until we don't, even if only one person” protests.

In Angwin, a few dozen demonstrators met across from the gas station on Monday and marched down Howell Mountain Road carrying signs decrying racism and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Angwin residents also demonstrated on Friday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, and on Sunday. The demonstrations were organized by Michael Andrianarijaona.