Upvalley demonstrations continue in St. Helena and Angwin

Between noon and 1 p.m., Monday, 48 people lined Main Street in front of Lyman Park and St. Helena City Hall, holding signs and waving to vehicles that honked their horns.
Angwin residents march down Howell Mountain Road near College Avenue supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lorie Johns and Diego Mariano take part in Monday's Black Lives Matter demonstration in Angwin.
A few dozen Angwinites on Monday carried signs decrying racism and supporting Black Lives Matter.
Demonstrators march down Howell Mountain Road in Angwin on Friday, which was Juneteenth. Leading the march is organizer Michael Andrianarijaona.
Lorie Johns of Angwin holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign during Friday's demonstration.
Dozens of Angwinites pose near Howell Mountain Road during Friday's demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter.
Angwin residents Milbert Mariano, Diego Mariano, Julie Lee and Luca Mariano participate in Friday's Black Lives Matter demonstration.
Peaceful demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued this week in St. Helena and Angwin.
Women Stand Up St. Helena's continued its weekly demonstration in front of Lyman Park on Monday, with about 50 people holding signs.
It was the fourth Monday a group gathered to demonstrate against racism and police brutality. The first week, a couple dozen people gathered; organizer Beth Lincoln said there were 70 people the second week and 53 the third week. She said they will keep demonstrating every Monday “until we don't, even if only one person” protests.
In Angwin, a few dozen demonstrators met across from the gas station on Monday and marched down Howell Mountain Road carrying signs decrying racism and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Angwin residents also demonstrated on Friday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, and on Sunday. The demonstrations were organized by Michael Andrianarijaona.
