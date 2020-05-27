UpValley Family Centers' 2019 statistics

In 2019, UVFC served 3,161 individuals
-Children, youth & schools highlights
175 kids, parents in Ninos Activos playgroups
168 teens in CLARO/CLARA youth mentoring groups
25 tutors served 225 students in 22 St. Helena classrooms
-Family & senior wellness highlights
126 parents in Triple P Parenting program
196 households given resources, emergency food gift cards during PSPS
-Economic success highlights
705 low-income household provided free tax preparation
$867,336 returned in refunds
469 hours of financial coaching services provided
-Community engagement highlights
129 immigration consultations provided
57 naturalization applications filed
1,350 people became citizens since 2014
