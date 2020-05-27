UpValley Family Centers' 2019 statistics

UpValley Family Centers' 2019 statistics

{{featured_button_text}}
UpValley Family Centers makes a difference

Jenny Ocon, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers, center, with board members Elaine Jones and Karen Cakebread.

 Tim Carl Photography

In 2019, UVFC served 3,161 individuals

-Children, youth & schools highlights

175 kids, parents in Ninos Activos playgroups

168 teens in CLARO/CLARA youth mentoring groups

25 tutors served 225 students in 22 St. Helena classrooms

-Family & senior wellness highlights

126 parents in Triple P Parenting program

196 households given resources, emergency food gift cards during PSPS

-Economic success highlights

705 low-income household provided free tax preparation

$867,336 returned in refunds

469 hours of financial coaching services provided

-Community engagement highlights

129 immigration consultations provided

57 naturalization applications filed

1,350 people became citizens since 2014

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News