UpValley Family Centers – Coronavirus response & relief services

- Individuals who are working fewer hours or were laid off as a result of the coronavirus situation may be eligible for unemployment. Paper applications for unemployment benefits are available outside our offices in St. Helena and Calistoga, along with instructions for where to send or fax completed forms. Information and online applications can be found at www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm. UVFC staff are available to provide assistance by phone if needed.

- Our VITA tax assistance program is on hold, as the IRS has extended the filing deadline to July 15. We are not currently taking appointments for this program, but individuals interested in scheduling a time to file at a later date when our VITA clinic reopens, may call and leave their name and number.

- US Citizenship & Immigration Services is not taking appointments, doing biometric collections, or conducting oath ceremonies at least until April 1. USCIS field offices will send de-scheduling notices to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments impacted by this closure. If you are a current family center client with a question about your case, or if you would like to schedule a phone consultation to learn more about your rights, please call us.