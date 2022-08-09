UpValley Family Centers joins Listos California Campaign

UpValley Family Centers has joined the Listos California Campaign – a statewide network of community-based organizations working to enhance disaster preparedness to ensure vulnerable populations are ready when a disaster strikes.

UpValley Family Centers was awarded a grant from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to reach Upvalley communities in an effort to build resilience among populations living in areas susceptible to natural disasters.

“Increasing disaster preparedness is imperative for our small rural communities which have been impacted by multiple wildfires in the last five years,” said Jenny Ocon, executive director of UpValley Family Centers. “As part of Listos California, our team of trusted messengers will draw on local relationships and a people-centered approach to reach isolated residents at risk of severe impact from disasters.”

Disaster preparedness is a growing area of work for the UpValley Family Centers, which has served as a “second responder” for residents in need of information and resources immediately following a disaster, and for their longer-term recovery. Having emergency preparedness information and resources accessible to residents who face barriers including geographic, linguistic, physical, or financial, will increase safety and build resilience.

Using tools from the Listos California campaign, and emergency go-bags provided by the Latino Community Foundation, UpValley Family Centers will be hosting emergency preparedness workshops in Spanish, in Calistoga and St. Helena in the months of August and September. It will plan additional community events in coordination with the Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) in the coming months.

Cal OES announced $25 million in grants awarded to 93 community partners through the Listos California campaign. As unfavorable conditions like extreme heat and drought continue to fuel wildfires throughout California, socially vulnerable communities remain disproportionally impacted, not only by devastating wildfires but also earthquakes and other disasters.

UpValley Family Centers played a key role in connecting survivors to information and resources in recent disasters, in addition to its community education and preparedness efforts.

Most recently, it distributed over $900,000 in emergency financial assistance to 2020 wildfire survivors living in the region, and provided Long-Term Recovery disaster case management to 324 households experiencing property loss and other disaster-related impacts. For 23 years, the UpValley Family Centers has been a trusted resource for the people who live and work in the northern Napa Valley, serving as a one-stop shop for access to the resources people need to survive, and thrive.