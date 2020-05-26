UpValley Family Centers passionate about providing needed services

Creating a network of services in a safe, secure space makes for a strong community, Hajer said. She works hard with Ocón to raise the money the UVFC needs – last year, that amount was $2.78 million, almost three-quarters from foundations and government.

Why does she work so hard? “I think what really resonates with me is that everyone has something to offer to the community. Everyone will contribute to the community as long as they have the resources to do that.” And, as part of Hajer’s fundamental belief, the reverse is also true – “the community becomes stronger when everyone has the opportunity to contribute something.”

This year, she will continue to tell the UVFC’s story, the work it does and the story of the impact it makes in the community. Telling that story allows people to open their wallets – “we are all part of the community and these are our neighbors who need support,” Hajer said. A core group of 150 to 200 people continue to support the UVFC year after year.