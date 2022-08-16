UpValley Family Centers seeks volunteer tutors

UpValley Family Centers is seeking volunteer tutors to support students at St. Helena Primary, Elementary, and Middle Schools and Calistoga Elementary School.

In partnership with the St. Helena Unified School District and Calistoga Joint Unified School District, UVFC coordinates a Tutoring Volunteer Program to bring community-based volunteers into local schools, supporting St. Helena students in grades K-8 and Calistoga students in grades K-6.

“This is a great opportunity for adults interested in supporting young students with general learning activities and who have the time to be of service during the school day,” said Jenny Ocon, executive director of UpValley Family Centers. “Students, teachers and schools have been through a lot during the pandemic, and volunteers make a big difference in lending a helping hand.”

Tutoring will take place on campus during school hours at participating schools. Volunteers may work one-on-one with students, in a group setting, or in a classroom for general assistance based on student and teacher needs. Subject matter will vary, including but not limited to reading, writing, math and social skills. Volunteers are asked to commit at least one hour per week on a recurring basis throughout the school year.

“I have found it rewarding to help students with their schoolwork and assist teachers in the classroom,” said longtime volunteer tutor Christine Hayne. “Working one-on-one with a student has enabled me to see the benefit of tutoring as the student improves over the year. I recommend volunteering as a tutor for anyone who has an interest.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out the Volunteer Interest Form at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/volunteer. All new tutors will receive an orientation and be asked to complete district-specific volunteer requirements, including paperwork, background check, and tuberculosis screening or testing, and provide a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card and driver’s license.

For more information about the Tutoring Volunteer Program, email Gayle DeRusha Davies, volunteer and donor engagement coordinator, at gdavies@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or call 707-965-5010.