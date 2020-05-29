UpValley Family Centers: St. Helena, Calistoga clients find network of caring & trusted friends

Tinoco started with English classes at the UVFC and is studying child development three days a week at Santa Rosa Junior College. She hopes to graduate in January. She is a housekeeper and works at a laundromat in Napa.

Matilde Rosales and her husband have lived in Calistoga for 14 years and have two children, 12 and 13. Rosales works in the evening cleaning a restaurant and her husband is a day laborer, taking care of a ranch.

“I enjoy living in this community,” she said in Spanish to interpreter Lupe Maldonado. “The family center has helped us financially, we get our taxes done here for free and we can get translations of documents. When my children were younger, they were involved in the programs offered by the family center and it was very exciting for them to come and play."

Another client is Wendy Olivares, who lives in Calistoga with her two daughters. At the end of February, she was pregnant with a baby boy, who was due to be born in April. She was employed at a local gas station, although she wasn't working at the moment.

Olivares called the UVFC “very important because it not only helped me, but a lot of people who are in need.” The family center has helped her fill out various forms, including disability forms.