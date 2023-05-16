Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

A water and wastewater analyst from the Philippines has been learning about St. Helena’s utilities and lending his own expertise through an international training program for rising professionals.

Edward Limosnero is ending a four-week stint in St. Helena this week as part of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program sponsored by the U.S. State Department.

The program helps emerging leaders like Limosnero broaden their professional experience and lend a new perspective to local programs and agencies.

A native of Manila who has also worked in Saudi Arabia, Limosnero has spent the last month analyzing St. Helena’s water and wastewater facilities and recommending ways to improve efficiency given the city’s staff resources. He’s been staying in an apartment near Main Street.

Limosnero also plans to apply the knowledge he’s gained in St. Helena when he returns to the Philippines. He wants to make government public works grants in his country more effective by emphasizing the long-term maintenance and management of new facilities, not just the initial construction costs.

“We need to be more strategic in terms of how we spend public funds,” he said. “We don’t want to just shell out money to whoever needs it without making sure the community understands the extent of the operation.”

City Manager Anil Comelo said Limosnero’s water-related expertise has been helpful to the city.

“He asked questions and proposed systems of monitoring which has caused us to rethink our internal processes,” Comelo said. “Many of the analytical tools he developed and the concepts he brought will be useful as we ramp our (capital improvement projects) work and become more result-oriented as it relates to our water and wastewater systems.”

Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April