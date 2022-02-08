Utility payment assistance available to St. Helenans

UpValley Family Centers is launching a Utility Assistance Program to support local low-to-moderate income households impacted by COVID-19 economic hardship.

Eligible St. Helena residents can apply for up to three months of utility assistance including gas, electric, water, garbage, phone and/or internet bills.

To qualify for the program, households must demonstrate that they meet the following criteria: be a resident of St. Helena (94574 zip code), be directly financially impacted by COVID-19, and have a gross annual household income below 80% of Napa County’s Median Income (see below). Appropriate documentation will be requested.

Maximum income is as follows:

- One person per household: $63,050

- Two people per household: $72,050

- Three people per household: $81,050

- Four people per household: $90,050

- Five people per household: $97,300

- Six people per household: $104,500

The Utility Assistance Program is available to both renters and homeowners, regardless of immigration status. For more information or to obtain an appointment, please call 965-5010 or email efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org. Services are available in English and Spanish.

“With increases in utility costs, paired with rising inflation and COVID-related challenges, this assistance comes at a critical time for our community,” said Jenny Ocón, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers. “This relief funding, made possible through a partnership with the City of St. Helena, will help residents to cover essential expenses, reduce debt, and increase their financial security.”

Funding for this program comes from a Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief (CDBG-CV) through the City of St. Helena. Funding was awarded through the Housing and Community Development Department and made available pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law March 27, 2020.