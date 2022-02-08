Utility payment assistance available to St. Helenans

UpValley Family Centers is launching a Utility Assistance Program to support local low-to-moderate income households impacted by COVID-19 economic hardship.
Eligible St. Helena residents can apply for up to three months of utility assistance including gas, electric, water, garbage, phone and/or internet bills.
To qualify for the program, households must demonstrate that they meet the following criteria: be a resident of St. Helena (94574 zip code), be directly financially impacted by COVID-19, and have a gross annual household income below 80% of Napa County’s Median Income (see below). Appropriate documentation will be requested.
Maximum income is as follows:
- One person per household: $63,050
- Two people per household: $72,050
- Three people per household: $81,050
- Four people per household: $90,050
- Five people per household: $97,300
People are also reading…
- Six people per household: $104,500
The Utility Assistance Program is available to both renters and homeowners, regardless of immigration status. For more information or to obtain an appointment, please call 965-5010 or email efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org. Services are available in English and Spanish.
“With increases in utility costs, paired with rising inflation and COVID-related challenges, this assistance comes at a critical time for our community,” said Jenny Ocón, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers. “This relief funding, made possible through a partnership with the City of St. Helena, will help residents to cover essential expenses, reduce debt, and increase their financial security.”
Funding for this program comes from a Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief (CDBG-CV) through the City of St. Helena. Funding was awarded through the Housing and Community Development Department and made available pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law March 27, 2020.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.