UVDS attorneys link lawsuit to St. Helena mayor's ‘personal vendetta’

But like the plaintiffs, Ellsworth has repeatedly raised concerns about the companies’ environmental and safety record and called for the services they provide to be subject to competitive bidding.

The companies operate under long-term contracts with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, a joint-powers authority representing Napa County, the Town of Yountville, and the cities of St. Helena and Calistoga.

“To call my efforts a personal vendetta is unfortunate,” Ellsworth wrote in an email when asked to respond to the defendants’ claims.

Ellsworth reiterated his call for competitive bidding and pushed for more scrutiny of the companies’ operations based on current understanding of climate science and the risk of fire and contamination.

“This effort is about our entire community, our safety, and our future,” Ellsworth wrote. “Myself and others who have raised concerns are standing up to protect St. Helena and the upper Napa Valley from the environmental and fire danger threat posed by the operations and locations of these refuse/waste facilities.